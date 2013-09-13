CLASSIC VIDEO BOMB: Two Guys Made Out As CNN Reported Outside Lehman Brothers In 2008

Not a lot of funny things happened during the financial crisis — in fact it’s safe to say that nothing about it was funny.

Except for this one moment.

Five years ago, as hundreds of men and women that worked at Lehman Brothers packed their things and left their broken firm, two men nailed the video bomb of financial news history.

It’s unclear whether or not CNN’s Allan Chernoff realised that two guys were pretending to furiously make out as he reported, but in our opinion America probably needed that cameraman to linger a bit. For the sake of a little levity.

It’s also possible that someone got to “2nd base” here…

Start watching about 30 seconds into the video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

