Lehman Brothers CEO: I've Done a Terrible Job This Year So I Won't Pay Myself $40 Million

The CEO of Lehman Brothers, Dick Fuld, whose tenure at his firm is hanging by a thread, will attempt to take some responsibility for demolishing shareholders (and keep his job) by not taking a bonus for 2008. If only the damage done will only cost shareholders a year.



See Also: Lehman CEO Fuld Peeks Head Out of Office, Accepts Responsibility, Disappears.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.