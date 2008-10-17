Lehman Brothers Bites Dog

When they tore down the Berlin Wall, they had to execute the German Shepherds that had been trained by the East Germans to patrol the wall. They couldn’t be retrained to do anything else. Human freedom won the game but the doggies had to die for it.



Barclay’s rescue of much of Lehman Brothers will also have a canine casualty. According to DealBreaker, tomorrow is the last day on the job for Lehman’s guard/bomb sniffing dog, Bella. Barclays has hired a new security company that will bring its own dog.

We doubt Bella will meet the fate of the Berlin Wall dogs. But it’s still got to be ruff to lose that gig. (Ack. Sorry. Couldn’t resist.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.