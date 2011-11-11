Someone Paid $33,000 For The Worthless First Share Ever Issued By Lehman Brothers

Photo: ArtFact

An anonymous bidder in Germany just dropped an eye-popping $33,000 on the now-worthless first share ever issued by defunct investment bank Lehman Brothers, according to the AP.The share, which was issued when the bank went public in 1994, once hung in the office of ex-CEO Dick Fuld, for whom it was issued.



It was one of hundreds of items from Lehman Brothers’ offices that was auctioned off this spring.

The share was purchased by a European dealer who in turn offered it to the German auctioneer, Historisches Wertpapierhaus in southern German Wuerzburg, which specialises in old stock market documents, the AP said.

