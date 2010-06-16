Lehman Auditor Ernst & Young Now Under Investigation In UK, Could Lose licence To Operate

Ever since the Lehman bankruptcy examiner revealed Lehman’s liberal use of off-balance sheet arrangements to help the bank keep up appearances during tough times, the role of its auditors has come under significant scrutiny.



The latest: Ernst & Young is now under investigation in the UK.

Bloomberg:

The probe will cover Ernst & Young’s preparation and audits of Lehman Brothers International Europe for the year ended Nov. 30, 2007, the Financial Reporting Council in London said in a statement on its website today. An independent tribunal will hear the complaint, it said.

“If the tribunal upholds a complaint, there is a wide range of sanctions which it can impose, including an unlimited fine” and “withdrawal of practicing certificates or licenses,” the regulator said in the statement.

Read the whole thing >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.