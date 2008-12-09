Lehman No. 2 Joe Gregory Lays Off Household Staff Of 29

It’s a brave new world for those f/k/a superrich. Joe Gregory, 56, Lehman’s #2, has to say goodbye to his household staff of 29, and endure not taking a helicopter or seaplane (in bad weather, obviously) to work from Long Island. (Not that there’s work to go to, but you know what we’re saying.) And, meanwhile Wall Street wives are learning about the magic of coupons. What fun!

See the CNBC clip below, sorry for the black and white jobby, in which Vanity Fair‘s Michael Shnayerson is interviewed about next month’s article on how the rich are coping: “Profiles In Panic.”





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.