Lehigh Student Robbed On Campus At Gunpoint

A Lehigh University student was robbed at gunpoint while walking through campus early Wednesday morning.



According to a local news station, the student was approached by four men at around 1:00 a.m. and threatened with a gun. Police records show that the robbery took place on Lehigh’s Memorial Walkway.

University police chased down and apprehended two of the suspects, one of whom is a juvenile, according the police report. The gun and the student’s possesions were recovered.

