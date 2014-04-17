Lehigh Fraternity Suspended For Allegedly Spraying Racist Graffiti On Dorm Dedicated To Student Diversity

The Lehigh University chapter of the Sigma Chi fraternity was suspended Tuesday for allegedly throwing eggs at and spraying racist graffiti on a campus residence hall dedicated to student diversity, according to student newspaper The Brown and White.

Umoja House was vandalised in November with eggs and racist graffiti that included use of the n-word, leading to campus wide rallies. In a statement Tuesday, the university confirmed that Sigma Chi had been suspended and listed 10 alleged violations of the University Code of Conduct — including harassment, vandalism, and false information.

Here’s what the student protests looked like in November:

Lehigh students and community members gather outside of the UMOJA House. #oneLehigh pic.twitter.com/0UtbOIJbuQ

— The Brown and White (@LUBrownWhite) November 7, 2013

The Brown and White reports that two individual Sigma Chi members have been formally charged with violating the university’s code of conduct. One of the students has been suspended on an interim basis.

The Sigma Chi fraternity house is located across the street from Umoja House. Both will have increased security for the remainder of the school year.

Check out The Brown and White for more information and images of the vandalism >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.