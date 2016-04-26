If you love Legos and you love Porsches, you're about to be very happy

The love of cars and of Lego, the ubiquitous brick-building toy, often intersect.

But the latest set from the Danish toy maker, not new to making very realistic models of cars, is attracting a lot of attention in the automotive world.

It’s a very realistic model of the 911 GT3 RS, the most hard-core version of Porsche’s famous sports car.

Features include a flat-6 engine with working pistons, an operable PDK gearbox with reverse gear, racing seats, opening doors, and adjustable aerodynamic surfaces — just like the real thing.

And like the real thing, it’s not cheap. As in $300 not cheap.

But for that big hunk of cash buyers will get 2,704 pieces of Porsche road racer, which will, when built, measure 22 inches long and ten inches wide.

It is certainly an impressive machine, though Ferrari lovers may prefer this Lego F40.

