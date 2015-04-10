Lego is going after a $3 billion video game juggernaut

If “Back to the Future 2” is to be believed, the children of 2015 see traditional video games as little more than “a baby’s toy“.

Lego is betting against that prediction. On Thursday it introduced a new game that brings its classic construction toys into the digital era.

Players build Lego creations in the traditional way — with plastic Lego building blocks and a set of instructions — which can then be transferred from real life to digital life.

The game is named “Lego Dimensions,” and it’s the Swedish toy company’s attempt to capture the highly-lucrative “games to life” category popularised by “Skylanders” and “Disney Infinity.” Here’s a lengthy teaser trailer from Warner Bros., the game’s publisher:

Never heard of those two? If that’s the case and you’ve got children in your life, consider yourself lucky: The wildly popular games run on nearly every game platform, from iPad to Xbox. The toys that correspond to said games quickly add up in price.

Don’t just take our word for it: The company behind “Skylanders” says the franchise has amassed “more than $US3 billion” at retail. That includes “240 million toys, worldwide.” Parents buy the game, then they buy the toys that correspond to the game, and it snowballs from there.

If your kids want more in-game characters, there are plenty to add in — you just have to buy a new toy figure for around $US10. Not exactly breaking the bank, but it can quickly add up. There are dozens of “Skylanders” toys, and a mess of even more appealing Disney-licensed toys which work with “Disney Infinity”.

“Lego Dimensions” aims to replicate that model, albeit with licensed DC Comics (read: Batman) and “Lord of the Rings” characters. If your kids loved “The Lego Movie”, then “Lego Dimensions” is right up their alley. How it impacts your bank account, however, is on you.

