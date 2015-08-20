Legoland is coming Down Under

Lego Hotel at Legoland in California. Photo: Kevork Djansezian/ Getty.

Legoland is setting up new digs Down Under, in what will be the first of its kind in the southern hemisphere.

The toy store, which also known as the Legoland Discovery Centre, will open in Melbourne at Chadstone Shopping Centre in 2017.

It will be a 2800sqm indoor venue with rides, party rooms, a 4D cinema, and ‘Miniland’, all designed for families and children.

Federation Centres and Merlin Entertainments worked together to bring the family attraction to Australia.

“We are delighted to announce that the first Legoland Discovery Centre in the southern hemisphere will be opening at Chadstone Shopping Centre during 2017,” said Federation Centres CEO, Angus McNaughton, who along with Merlin Entertainments was responsible for bringing the attraction to Australia.

John Jakobsen, Merlin’s chief new openings officer, said Australia was chosen as the location because of its market growth potential.

“We have no doubt that the Centre will be popular in Melbourne, and we are delighted to be working with Federation Centres on this exciting new project,” he said.

Construction for the store will begin in June next year, after which the store is expected to open in autumn 2017.

Read more here.

