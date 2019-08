The guys at Legoland Florida Resort made a life-size car completely from Lego.

The veteran master builders made a Ford Mustang 1964½ V8 Coupe that is 15 feet long, six feet wide, and four feet tall.

The whole project took the team 1,200 hours to complete and the car was made from 194,900 Lego bricks.

Produced by Leon Siciliano

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.