The photographer who shot a wedding made of Lego bricks followed up with a set of honeymoon pictures, and they're just as brilliant

Chris Wallace at Carpe Diem Photography The photographer Chris Wallace followed up Florence and Fred’s Lego wedding with a honeymoon photo shoot.

To fight quarantine boredom, a UK photographer earlier in April created wedding photos for a fictional Lego couple, named Florence and Fred.

Now, the professional wedding photographer, Chris Wallace at Carpe Diem Photography, has followed up in a new blog post with honeymoon photos of the happy couple.

Wallace told Insider: “I wasn’t sure at first what to do for the honeymoon, so I looked through other people’s honeymoon pictures on Google and decided the best thing to do was travel using their camper van.”

Because of lingering travel restrictions, the honeymoon photos show the Lego couple enjoying spending time together in Wallace’s backyard and house.

A photographer from Cheshire, England, seeking to beat coronavirus-related lockdown boredom created a delightful wedding photo shoot out of Lego bricks earlier in April, and now he’s shared an equally uplifting set of Lego honeymoon pictures.

Chris Wallace at Carpe Diem Photography previously told Insider that he saw his wedding-photography business dry up overnight, and his goal in documenting the fictional Lego couple Florence and Fred’s big day was to keep people interested in his company.

“The response to Fred and Florence’s wedding was just amazing,” Wallace said. “It was shared all over the world in over 90 countries and had millions of views along with great feedback.

“I certainly wasn’t expecting this kind of response – it’s just been amazing.”

Now, he’s documented Florence and Fred’s honeymoon in his backyard and house, as the holiday the “newlyweds” had planned to go on was cancelled given the ongoing travel restrictions.

“I wasn’t sure at first what to do for the honeymoon, so I looked through other people’s honeymoon pictures on Google and decided the best thing to do was travel using their camper van,” he said, adding that travelling in a camper van was something he had “always wanted to do.”

“It was much harder to come up with ideas, as there is no set format to a honeymoon,” he said. “It took a week to come up with the ideas, and I took the photos every time I came up with a new idea, which was usually once a day.”

Wallace added that the most challenging part of this project was coming up with the initial premise of each photo, but once he had the visualisation it was quite easy to then go on and create it.

The most pleasant part of his Lego photo shoots has been people’s reactions afterward. “Knowing that people have enjoyed reading it and looking through the photos once it had been created has put a constant smile on my face and helped me through the quarantine,” Wallace said.

As well as brightening up the world with his charming content, Wallace has also achieved what he originally set out to do, which was to raise his profile as a wedding photographer.

“I have had numerous inquiries and bookings because the client has seen the Lego wedding first before checking out my other work,” Wallace told Insider.

“It has also driven over 50,000 people to my website, which is more than I could’ve ever hoped for.”

The full set of Florence and Fred’s honeymoon photos were posted in a new blog post on Wallace’s site, and the photos come with a funny running commentary and behind-the-scenes details.

With their planned honeymoon cancelled because of government travel restrictions, the pair decided to tour the backyard and house in their camper van.

Florence and Fred look a little different this time — Fred has let his hair grow long to avoid a questionable at-home cut, and Florence opted for box-blond hair dye as that was the only shade left in the store.

They started their honeymoon on the beach and settled on taking one set of clothes each, as this would save time on having to change their heads throughout the week.

After a spot of zip lining between two flowers that nearly ended with Fred falling, he gave surfing in a saucepan a go. The water was shaded with blue cake colouring, and Wallace says it took him an hour to get the splashes right.

The couple had a great time jumping in the pool …

… but had to be quick, as Lego swimming pools don’t hold water for very long.

The weather suddenly took a turn for the worse at the beach, and the newlyweds posed for a snap in the rain under an umbrella.

Three to five seconds later, the rain cleared up to reveal the most amazing sunset.

The honeymoon photos got creative when the photographer’s wife came home with some bubbles for him to use.

The adventurous pair then decided to cliff dive.

The next day, Florence and Fred moved on to exploring the house, where they visited a brown paper cave and met Toby the cat.

At the end of the day, the couple parked up their camper van under the stars and watched the night sky by firelight (a low-burning candle).

With fun-in-the-sun photo ideas running low, Florence and Fred decided to visit the snowier part of the house. Wallace had a lot of flour at home and decided it would make an excellent snowy effect.

Though they got stuck in a snowstorm on their way up, Florence and Fred reached the top of the mountain.

Lego’s hottest couple enjoyed spending quality time together on their makeshift honeymoon, but they still plan to go on their cancelled holiday next summer.

Wallace told Insider: “I will be taking more photos of Florence and Fred around the house and posting them on their own dedicated Instagram page @the.legophotographer.

“I will also keep this going as long as possible as I enjoy it so much.”

