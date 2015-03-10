Someone made Lego versions of all the women on the Supreme Court

It’s finally here: the Lego set celebrating the Supreme Court’s women.

Maia Weinstock, who is a Deputy Editor at MIT News, created the custom set, called it the Legal Justice League, and uploaded a set of photos to Flickr.

The set includes the three women currently sitting on the court — Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan — as well as the Court’s first woman, Sandra Day O’Connor, who retired in 2006.

On her website, Weinstock writes:

Celebrate women in law with the Legal Justice League! For 192 years, the constitutionality of United States law was decided by men alone. Then in 1981, President Ronald Reagan appointed Sandra Day O’Connor to become the first female justice of the U.S. Supreme Court. Three women have since joined O’Connor in representing the female half of the U.S. population on the Supreme Court bench: Ruth Bader Ginsburg(1993), Sonia Sotomayor (2009), and Elena Kagan (2010). This set of custom-designed LEGO minifigures, U.S. Supreme Court replica, and SCOTUS library/study aims to celebrate the accomplishments of women in the legal realm, and to encourage girls and women to work toward high positions in the U.S. judicial system. See additional photos on Maia’s Flickr album.

It appears that this is a custom set that is not available for purchase, but we’ve reached out to Weinstock just to make sure.

Here are the best LJL Lego images:

