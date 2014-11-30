Somebody Made A Lego Version Of The Star Wars Trailer -- And It's Fantastic

The First ‘Star Wars: The Force Unleashed’ Trailer is finally upon us and now the YouTube parodies begin.
One of the initial ones flying around the internet is a genius iteration. Somebody made a Lego version and it’s pretty brilliant.
It comes via Snooperking on YouTube, and there’s a lot of attention to detail here:
Watch the whole thing here:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.