Somebody Made A Lego Version Of The Star Wars Trailer -- And It's Fantastic

Matt Johnston

The First ‘Star Wars: The Force Unleashed’ Trailer is finally upon us and now the YouTube parodies begin.

One of the initial ones flying around the internet is a genius iteration. Somebody made a Lego version and it’s pretty brilliant.

It comes via Snooperking on YouTube, and there’s a lot of attention to detail here:

Star Wars Gif1YouTube/Snooperking
Star Wars Gif2YouTube/Snooperking
Star Wars Gif3YouTube/Snooperking
Star Wars Gif5YouTube/Snooperking
Star Wars Gif4YouTube/Snooperking

 

Watch the whole thing here:

