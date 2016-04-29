Lego says it was a 'mistake' blocking sales to a Chinese artist's Australian exhibition

Chinese artist Ai Weiwei. Photo by Alex B. Huckle/Getty Images.

The billionaire grandson and Danish toy company Lego’s founder says the company made a mistake when it refused to sell bricks to dissident Chinese artist Ai Weiwei for an exhibition in Melbourne last year.

Kjeld Kirk Kristiansen, Lego’s vice chairman, and the world’s 65th richest man, told The Wall Street Journal that the decision was made by someone “very low in the organisation” in the consumer service department.

“It was an internal mistake,” he said.

But the mistake made the world’s biggest two brand notorious after it refused to sell the artist bricks for his National Gallery of Victoria, for his Andy Warhol/Ai Weiwei exhibition.

Ai, who’s previously earned the ire of the Chinese government for his activist works, accused the company of “censorship and discrimination” and mocked Lego with an Instagram post to his more than 220,000 followers that showed the Lego in a toilet with a Marcel Duchamp reference.

The issue became a global cause celebre, with the hashtag #legoforaiweiwei trending worldwide and Lego donations pouring in for the artist via drop-off centres in major cities including London, Melbourne, New York and even Beijing in a spontaneous response the artist said was “overwhelming”.

Ai subsequently posted a series of Lego-like portraits of political activists and prisoners on Instagram, including the Burmese Nobel Peace Prize-winner Aung San Suu Kyi.

Aung San Suu Kyi Imprisoned for actions likely to undermine the community peace and stability. Aung San Suu Kyi is the chairperson of the National League for Democracy (NLD), the leading opposition party. She was placed under house arrest shortly before the 1990 general election in which the NLD received 59 percent of the vote, and served a total of 15 years. She was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991. Burma A photo posted by Ai Weiwei (@aiww) on Nov 9, 2015 at 12:51am PST

Ai responded to news that the company admitted it had made a mistake saying it had taken a long time.

Lego changed its policy at the start of 2016 and no longer asks what a bulk sale will be used for.

The Wall Street Journal has more here.

