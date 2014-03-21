Watch A Robot Made Of Legos Solve A Rubik's Cube In 3 Seconds

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

British engineers David Gilday and Mike Dobson have built a robot out of Lego Mindstorms that can solve a Rubik’s Cube so quickly that it crushes records previously held by both man and machine, reports The Verge.

The human record for this feat is 5.55 seconds, set last year by Mats Valk of the Netherlands. The robot record used to be 5.35 seconds (set by Cubestormer 3’s older sibling, Cubestormer 2). But the new record is a startling 3.253 seconds, markedly faster than both those records.



Watch the video above to see Cubestormer 3 in action. The robot uses a Galaxy S4 smartphone as a brain, running a custom app that monitors the unsolved Rubik’s Cube and sends the appropriate controls to the arms to manipulate the toy into its solved position.

While it won’t exactly get you to robot speed, the video below offers some pointers on how you can more quickly solve a Rubik’s Cube yourself.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.