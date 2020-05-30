Lego is releasing a $379 kit to build a mini Lamborghini Sian hypercar that looks just like the real thing

Lamborghini LEGO Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37.

The Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 is based on the Lamborghini Sián: an 819-horsepower hybrid hypercar.

There’s a replica V12 engine.

The kit will be available starting June 1.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Maybe you aren’t a kid anymore, but that doesn’t mean you have to stop spending time with Lego sets.

Meet the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37: a 3,696-piece, 1:8 Lego scale model of the hybrid Lamborghini Sián hypercar. The kit costs $US379.99 and will be available directly from Lego stores and online on June 1. It will be available from other retailers on August 1.

Lamborghini doesn’t provide an estimate of how long buyers will take to complete the kit.

Keep scrolling to see the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 Lego kit in more detail.

Lamborghini and Lego teamed up to create the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37.

Lamborghini LEGO Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37.

It’s based on the Lamborghini Sián — a hybrid V12 hypercar.

Lamborghini LEGO Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37.

The kit consists of 3,696 pieces.

Lamborghini LEGO Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37.

All put together, it creates a 1:8 scale model of the real thing.

Lamborghini LEGO Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37.

There’s a replica V12 engine…

Lamborghini LEGO Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37.

A moveable rear wing…

Lamborghini LEGO Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37.

Front and rear suspension…

Lamborghini LEGO Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37.

Steering powered by a wheel…

Lamborghini LEGO Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37.

A replica eight-speed sequential gearbox that you can move with the paddle-shifters…

Lamborghini LEGO Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37.

And flip-up scissor doors that show off the interior cabin.

Lamborghini LEGO Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37.

The exterior is lime green with gold wheels, just like the real car.

Lamborghini LEGO Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37.

The whole thing measures over five inches high, 23 inches long, and 9 inches wide.

Lamborghini LEGO Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37.

The whole kit costs $US379.99.

Lamborghini LEGO Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37.

The Lego Sián will be available in Lego stores and on its website on June 1.

Lamborghini LEGO Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37.

Other retailers will start selling them on August 1.

Lamborghini LEGO Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37.

Lamborghini only made 63 Siáns; the Lego version will hopefully be more common.

Lamborghini LEGO Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.