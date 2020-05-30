Lego is releasing a $379 kit to build a mini Lamborghini Sian hypercar that looks just like the real thing

- The Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 is based on the Lamborghini Sián: an 819-horsepower hybrid hypercar.
- There’s a replica V12 engine.
- The kit will be available starting June 1.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Maybe you aren’t a kid anymore, but that doesn’t mean you have to stop spending time with Lego sets.
Meet the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37: a 3,696-piece, 1:8 Lego scale model of the hybrid Lamborghini Sián hypercar. The kit costs $US379.99 and will be available directly from Lego stores and online on June 1. It will be available from other retailers on August 1.
Lamborghini doesn’t provide an estimate of how long buyers will take to complete the kit.
Keep scrolling to see the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 Lego kit in more detail.
Lamborghini and Lego teamed up to create the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37.
It’s based on the Lamborghini Sián — a hybrid V12 hypercar.
The kit consists of 3,696 pieces.
All put together, it creates a 1:8 scale model of the real thing.
There’s a replica V12 engine…
A moveable rear wing…
Front and rear suspension…
Steering powered by a wheel…
A replica eight-speed sequential gearbox that you can move with the paddle-shifters…
And flip-up scissor doors that show off the interior cabin.
The exterior is lime green with gold wheels, just like the real car.
The whole thing measures over five inches high, 23 inches long, and 9 inches wide.
The whole kit costs $US379.99.
The Lego Sián will be available in Lego stores and on its website on June 1.
Other retailers will start selling them on August 1.
Lamborghini only made 63 Siáns; the Lego version will hopefully be more common.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.