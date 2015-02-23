Lego stole the night at the Oscars

Lara O'Reilly

Last year Samsung had the undisputed best brand activation at the Oscars, with its star-studded selfie. This year, the title went to Lego. Everything was, indeed, awesome.

“The Lego Movie” may not have won any Academy Awards but it certainly provided one of the highlights of the night, as Tegan and Sara joined comedy music troupe Lonely Island to perform an epic version of the Oscar-nominated song from the movie, “Everything Is Awesome.”

And that wasn’t all: Questlove joined in on drums and Will Arnett (who voices Batman in “The Lego Movie”) jumped on stage in a Batman costume (which apparently was the very same suit Val Kilmer wore in “Batman Forever”.)


Here’s the full performance:

Dancers from the performance then went on to hand out gold Lego Oscars to stars in the audience, including Oprah Winfrey, Steve Carell, and Meryl Streep.

Oprah’s reaction was probably the social media meme of the night.

Emma Stone looked like she didn’t want to let go of hers.

Plenty of other stars also posed for photos with their Lego Oscars.

Nathan Sawaya, the artist that made the Lego Oscars, was also active on social media throughout the night.

Lego’s perfectly planned performance earned the brand 20,000 mentioned on Twitter in the moments after the musical number, according to Amobee Brand Intelligence. And now everyone wants their own Lego Oscar.Here’s how to make your own:

NOW WATCH: This incredible animation breaks down exactly how Alzheimer’s affects the brain over time

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.