Lego stole the night at the Oscars

Last year Samsung had the undisputed best brand activation at the Oscars, with its star-studded selfie. This year, the title went to Lego. Everything was, indeed, awesome.

“The Lego Movie” may not have won any Academy Awards but it certainly provided one of the highlights of the night, as Tegan and Sara joined comedy music troupe Lonely Island to perform an epic version of the Oscar-nominated song from the movie, “Everything Is Awesome.”

And that wasn’t all: Questlove joined in on drums and Will Arnett (who voices Batman in “The Lego Movie”) jumped on stage in a Batman costume (which apparently was the very same suit Val Kilmer wore in “Batman Forever”.)





Here’s the full performance:

Dancers from the performance then went on to hand out gold Lego Oscars to stars in the audience, including Oprah Winfrey, Steve Carell, and Meryl Streep.

Oprah’s reaction was probably the social media meme of the night.

Emma Stone looked like she didn’t want to let go of hers.

The last 10 mins of my life have been all about finding pictures of Emma Stone holding her Lego Oscar pic.twitter.com/JUVREkbNFs

— Rachel Paige (@rachmeetsworld) February 23, 2015

Plenty of other stars also posed for photos with their Lego Oscars.

I mean come on. pic.twitter.com/tyKbak75Ql

— Chris Miller (@chrizmillr) February 23, 2015

Nathan Sawaya, the artist that made the Lego Oscars, was also active on social media throughout the night.

Lego’s perfectly planned performance earned the brand 20,000 mentioned on Twitter in the moments after the musical number, according to Amobee Brand Intelligence. And now everyone wants their own Lego Oscar.Here’s how to make your own:

