'The LEGO Movie' Will Easily Demolish George Clooney's 'Monuments Men' At Theatres This Weekend

“The Lego Movie” is out in theatres today and from what everyone is saying the animated picture is going to be huge.

The movie is predicted to open north of $US50 million. As a whole, the film cost Warner Bros. $60 million, relatively low for an animated picture.

Any number above $US42 million, would push “The LEGO Movie” past Universal’s “Ride Along” ($41.5 million) to give it the largest opening weekend of the year so far.

Currently, “LEGO” is far ahead of the competition in ticket sales.

Fandango provided us with a break down of ticket sales as of Friday morning. “The Lego Movie” is dominating:

77% “The LEGO Movie” 11% “The Monuments Men” 2% “Vampire Academy”

From the looks of things, it’s going to be a rough weekend for The Weinstein Company’s “Vampire Academy.” Projections have it sitting at $6.6 million.

Meanwhile, “Monuments Men” is on track to make $US20.5 million. George Clooney’s World War II film about a team of men saving art from being destroyed by Nazis cost Sony an estimated $US70 million.

We wouldn’t be surprised if “The LEGO Movie” has a larger opening weekend.

Yesterday, Fandango announced “The LEGO Movie” is its second largest advance ticket-seller for animated films behind “Toy Story 3” (2010). That film went on to make $US110.3 million opening weekend.

“LEGO” has also passed advanced ticket sales for Disney’s “Frozen” and “Monsters University.” “Frozen” debuted to $US67.4 million while “Monsters University” had a $US82.4 opening weekend.

Currently, the film is sitting at 97% on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, with 96 positive reviews.

Rotten Tomatoes So far, there have only been three poor reviews for the film.

