'The LEGO Movie' Got Robbed

Warner Bros. ‘The LEGO Movie’ received no love in the Best Animated Picture category.

Oscar nominations were announced Thursday morning, and one of the biggest shocks of the morning came during the Best Animated Picture category where beloved break-out hit “The LEGO Movie” was snubbed.

The crowd at the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills sounded surprised themselves after the five noms were announced.

Instead, here’s what was nominated:

“Big Hero 6” Don Hall, Chris Williams and Roy Conli

“The Boxtrolls” Anthony Stacchi, Graham Annable and Travis Knight

“How to Train Your Dragon 2” Dean DeBlois and Bonnie Arnold

“Song of the Sea” Tomm Moore and Paul Young

“The Tale of the Princess Kaguya” Isao Takahata and Yoshiaki Nishimura

People are not reacting kindly to the snub.

The credits at the end of #TheLegoMovie that were made out of @LEGO_Group bricks took a year to make! #OscarNoms

— HLN (@HLNTV) January 15, 2015

The absolute complete snubbing of #TheLegoMovie is absurd. So much heart and soul was in that movie and it gets no recognition.

— Nick Bosworth (@Nick_Boz) January 15, 2015

Wait?!? What just happened?? How the heck does #TheLegoMovie not get nominated for Best Animated Feature?!? That is ridiculous! #OutOfTouch

— Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) January 15, 2015

Wow…truly shocked and bummed out that The LEGO Movie didn’t get nominate for best animated picture at the Oscars…unreal. #AcademyAwards

— Patrick Campbell (@pj_campbell) January 15, 2015

Yeh, this just about covers the #TheLegoMovie snub. RT @kerihw: I can’t bear to look at their little faces :( pic.twitter.com/uRhKVMYIJc

— R. K. Bentley (@rkbentley) January 15, 2015

Even Simon Otto, head of character animation on the “How to Train Your Dragon,” series is shocked.

#TheLegoMovie not getting nominated is a travesty! It’s one of the most clever and entertaining movies of the year without a doubt.

— Simon Otto (@SimonOttoAnim) January 15, 2015

“How I Met Your Mother “co-creator Carter Bays echoed that sentiment.

Congrats to @chrizmillr and @philiplord for making one of the best movies of the year, animated or otherwise. #TheLegoMovie

— Carter Bays (@CarterBays) January 15, 2015

“The LEGO Movie” director team duo Chris Miller and Phil Lord seem to be taking the snub better than their fans.

This is not a tragedy. Congrats to incredible crew and cast of The Lego Movie, who made a classic.

— philip lord (@philiplord) January 15, 2015

Congrats to “Everything is Awesome” though currently the title of the song doesn’t seem especially accurate!

— Chris Miller (@chrizmillr) January 15, 2015

Warner Bros.’ animated picture became the first break-out film of 2014 making $US69.1 million opening weekend. It went on to become one of the highest-grossing movies of last year with over $US460 million at the box office worldwide.

As a result, the film kicked off a franchise. More “LEGO” movies are in the works, including a stand-alone LEGO Batman spin-off.

This was the year where “The LEGO Movie” really had a chance to take home Oscar gold because Disney didn’t release ANY Pixar movie.

Since 2007, Pixar is 5/5 when it comes to Best Animated Picture award nominations and wins. Last year, “Frozen” won the Oscar while no Pixar movie was nominated.

Instead, this gives Disney’s “Big Hero 6,” featuring the loveable caretaker Baymax, a good chance of bringing home the Oscar for Disney Animation.

However, it may not be a shoo-in for the win. DreamWorks Animation’s “How to Train Your Dragon 2” stunned at the Golden Globes when it beat out both “The LEGO Movie” and “Big Hero 6” for the award.

“The LEGO Movie” did get a well-deserved Oscar nod for its infectious title song “Everything is Awesome.”

