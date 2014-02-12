'The Lego Movie' Remade Everyone Else's Commercials Out Of Legos, And They Are So Much Better That Way [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

The Lego Movie bought an entire commercial break on Britain’s ITV and remade several popular British commercials using only Legos. Here’s what the ads looked like during the show Dancing on Ice:

Google took its latest step in pursuit of brand advertisers by announcing a partnership with comScore that will give advertisers and publishers real-time data about who is seeing ads through the platform. This allows publishers and advertisers to tinker with their campaigns in real time, and could help advertisers more successfully reach their target demographics.

New Yorker financial columnist James Surowiecki writes that the internet’s endless stream of information is diminishing the power of brands since consumers can now rely on extensive product reviews instead of a brand label to make their choices.

On the flip side, Pizza Hut is now on OKCupid.

Local mobile marketing company PlaceIQ raised $US15 million in Series C funding.

Advertising industry trade group The 4As appointed Alison Fahey as chief marketing officer. Fahey has previously worked as both editor-in-chief and executive director of content at Adweek.

AgencySpy reports that TBWA has shifted George Nguyen from his role as managing director of the Toronto office to a new position of chief strategy officer. The publication reports that Jay Betram will serve as full-time president of TBWA Canada.

Analytics firm Datalogix purchased the shopper marketing company Spire Marketing.

Adweek reports that BBDO is in the running for four big accounts: Wells Fargo, the Legacy anti-tobacco foundation, Papa John’s, and CVS.

