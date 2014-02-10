'The LEGO Movie' Has Second Largest February Opening Weekend Ever

YouTube / Lego Movie ‘The LEGO Movie’ brought in a huge $US69.1 million opening weekend.

As predicted, “The LEGO Movie” demolished the box office this weekend.

The Warner Bros.’ animated film brought in a huge $69.1 million.

That gives it the second-largest opening weekend in February behind 2004’s “The Passion of the Christ.”

Since final numbers won’t be available until later this afternoon, that figure should go up slightly.

The weekend’s other big release, “The Monuments Men” featuring an A-List cast of George Clooney, Matt Damon, Bill Murray, and Cate Blanchett had a strong debut as well.

On the other hand, The Weinstein Company’s teen flick “Vampire Academy” fell flat.

“American Hustle,” “The Wolf of Wall Street,” and Lionsgate bomb “I, Frankenstein” bowed out of the top 10 this week.

Here are this week’s winners and losers in Hollywood:

10. “Labour Day” featuring Josh Brolin and Kate Winslet rounds out the top 10 with $US3.2 million.

9. “Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit” fell three spots making $US3.6 million. Though the latest movie in the Tom Clancy franchise hasn’t done too well domestically, it picked up overseas to bring in $US114 million worldwide.

8. “The Nut Job” falls short of the other animated releases with $US3.8 million. The Open Road Films movie has made $US58 million and already has a sequel set in place.

7. “Vampire Academy” bombed this weekend making $US4.1 million. One of the problems here was that there wasn’t anyone recognisable in the marketing. “Modern Family” actress Sarah Hyland is in the film, but I can’t recall seeing a trailer or one sheet poster that made her presence known.

6. “Lone Survivor” moves down one spot with $US5.3 million. The Mark Wahlberg movie has now made $US112.6 million at theatres. It hasn’t been released overseas.

5. Teen flicks haven’t been faring well at theatres. “That Awkward Moment” brings in another $US5.5 million in week two. Good thing the movie only cost $US8 million to produce. The Zac Efron movie has only made $US16.8 million at theatres.

4. Disney’s “Frozen” falls two spots with $US6.9 million this weekend. That was expected with another kid film out this weekend. However, the Disney flick kept a strong hold in week 12. The movie has now made $US913 million worldwide and shows no signs of stopping.

3. “Ride Along” finally comes down from its 3-week reign at the box office making $US9.4 million. Kevin Hart’s latest movie has done extremely well for Universal. It’s $US107.7 million worldwide haul has made it the top earning movie for the year so far.

2. “The Monuments Men” performed in line with expectations taking in $US22.7 million. The World War II movie directed, written, and starring George Clooney was delayed a few months, costing an estimated $US70 million.

1. “The LEGO Movie” smashed all expectations this weekend with a huge $US69.1 million haul. This time last week, analysts believed the film would have a $US40 million weekend. By Friday, that number jumped $US20 million. Warner Bros. already announced a sequel for the film which has brought in $US87 million worldwide.

