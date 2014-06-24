15 Easter Eggs In 'The LEGO Movie'

“The LEGO Movie” has been one of the highest-grossing movies of the year.

The surprise hit from directors Chris Miller and Phil Lord has taken in $467 million worldwide.

The animated picture came out on DVD and Blu-Ray last week. First, if you haven’t seen the movie, you should check it out. If you have seen it, you’ve probably missed a lot of references or cameos by actors.

We watched the DVD commentary for the film over the weekend where the directors revealed a lot of Easter Eggs you may not have noticed the first time around.

Here are the ones they mentioned along with a few we’ve picked up on while watching.

Let’s start with an easy one.

1. President Business’ horns are made out of coffee cups.

His entire wardrobe is a play off of his business persona. His cape is a tie.

2.Spot the non-Lego

You can see a ruler stand in for a bridge in the opening scene.





3. The card in the beginning is a hint at the movie’s twist later on.

Early in the film there’s a title card that reads, “8½ Years Later.” That’s the age of Finn, the boy we see later in the movie.

4. Emmet’s soap suds are Lego pieces.

The bubbles in the early shower scene are ice cream scoops.

5. Look closely at the posters in Emmet’s house.

They’re nods to Lord and Miller’s previous movie, “21 Jump Street.” The directors mention “Macho and the Nerd” is actually the Russian title for the film starring Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill.

6. Octan, the company run by Lord Business in the film, is the fictional gas company from Lego.

7. Batman’s licence plate reads “BAT2DBONE.”

Keep your eyes focused on the back of Batman’s ride right before he flies into the sun and you may be able to make out his clever licence plate.

8. There’s a pig that explodes into a pile of sausages.

9. Vitruvius’ staff is a lollipop stick.

10. A Ninjago ninja makes an appearance in the film.

The Lego property is getting its own movie will be released next year.

11. There are a lot of celebrity cameos.

Shaquille O’Neal actually voices the Shaq Lego.

The stars of “21 Jump Street,” Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill voice Superman and Green Lantern, respectively. Directors Lord and Miller said they told Hill to be as annoying as possible to Superman’s character.

Dave Franco, who also appeared in “21 Jump Street,” and Jack Johnson play construction workers.

Cobie Smulders voices Wonder Woman.

Actual “Star Wars” castmembers Anthony Daniels and Billy Dee Williams reprise their roles as C-3PO and Lando Calrissian. Late-night host Craig Ferguson voiced Han Solo.

12. Real brick films made by fans are displayed on monitors near the end of the movie.

The videos, from a fan competition to appear in the movie, can be seen on the DVD and Blu-Ray.

13. Director Chris Miller made some of the drawings seen in the movie.

14. There are Lego versions of Phil Lord and Chris Miller in the end scene of the film.

We didn’t spot them, but the directors said they were put in there unknowingly by animators.

15. You can spot a Catwoman helmet and an Oscar in the end credits.

Both are nods to animation co-director Chris McKay who has been nominated for Primetime Emmys and loves the Batman character.

