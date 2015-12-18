The awesome way teachers are using Lego blocks to teach fractions

In a blog post for Scholastic, teacher Alycia Zimmerman breaks down the many cool ways she uses Legos to help her students understand a variety of maths concepts.

Because of the range of block sizes and the intuitiveness of the stud pattern, Legos can be used to teach everything from square roots to fractions.

“So, here is my plea: Find some Lego bricks in a storage closet or basement, and take some time exploring how they work. Count the studs, explore the dimensions, build some towers. And I guarantee, you’ll now be thinking… MATHS!,” she wrote.

In our video, we gave one of Zimmerman’s lessons a try and found out how simple Lego can make maths.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Andrew Fowler

