It looks like we're finally going to get the superhero video game we deserve

Those of us with video game consoles who are also avid superhero enthusiasts don’t get a ton to cheer about when it comes to new games of our favourite heroes.

With some notable exceptions (such as the “Batman Arkham” series), there aren’t a whole lot of good superhero games. In fact, for the most part they don’t even try to make them.

One of the reasons for that is that Lego games have taken over as the main player in delivering this stuff to fans.

I got a chance to grab a sneak peak at the latest of these games, “Lego Marvel’s Avengers,” and it looks awesome.

The team behind the game came to New York Comic Con ready to show off a ton of what this game has to offer, which is a lot more than I honestly expected. Many of us Marvel fans were very excited when “Lego Marvel Super Heroes” came out, but then were left feeling ultimately unsatisfied.

It was the first time we got a chance to play with characters like Spiderman and Iron Man in Lego games. That was cool, but it really wasn’t cool enough. The game didn’t really take you into the cinematic worlds of these characters. So you ended up playing stories that you didn’t connect with, even though it was the characters you loved.

What we learned at NY Comic Con is that the frustration is over.

This game is going to have an incredibly deep connection to the movies and you’re going to get to play in the different worlds that are part of them. You’ll also be able to play in worlds that you may remember better from the comics, not to mention story lines from TV shows like “Agent Carter,” “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D,” and the upcoming Netflix series “Jessica Jones.”

“In ‘Lego Marvel’s Avengers,’ we not only have an open world Manhattan, but you also are able to visit Asgard, you’re able to visit Malibu … you’re also able to visit South Africa,” one of the game’s creators said on the panel.

That’s a huge change from what we’ve seen in the past. On top of that, you can play inside at least six of the movies, which is going to get Marvel fans very excited.

Here are the movies that will be in the game: “Avengers,” “Avengers: Age Of Ultron,” “Captain America: The First Avenger,” “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” “Thor: The Dark World,” and “Iron Man 3.”

That’s a rich amount of Marvel content, and finally within story lines that Marvel fans can identify with. Not to mention based on what creators told us at Comic Con, there will be dozens and dozens of new Marvel characters (new to Lego) you remember from the comic books and movies. That’s going to lead to a ton of Easter eggs (and in fact they confirmed at the panel the game is chock full of little hidden gems).

It also looks like it’s going to be just as much fun to play and entertaining to experience (see: hilarious cut scenes which we got a good look at) as other Lego games of the past. Lego is good at this, and this game likely won’t be any different. The gameplay that they showed off along with a brand new trailer certainly lead us to believe it will be a blast and worth the money.

The ability to visit all these different worlds and play with so many specifically designed Marvel characters inside their own movies and stories is enough to make me want to buy this game. I can’t wait until January 26, 2016 when this thing comes out.

Check out the trailer, which debuted at NY Comic Con, right here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.