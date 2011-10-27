Mysterious 8-Foot Lego Man Washes Ashore On A Florida Beach

An 8-foot-tall Lego man washed ashore on Siesta Key Bey in Florida yesterday, according to BoingBoing.



A message on the front of the giant figure’s shirt reads: “No Real Than You Are.” Emblazoned on the back is the name “Ego Leonard” and the number “8.”

It’s unclear whether he was placed on the beach — Lego executives deny having anything to do with the “stunt” — or if the massive plastic toy really was floating about at sea. This is apparently not the first time such an event has occurred. A similar-looking lego man was found near a Dutch resort in 2007 and again in 2008 on Brighton Beach in England.

Thanks to further digging by the folks at BoingBoing, it turns out Ego Leonard also has his very own website. Most of it is in Dutch, but here’s a translation of the homepage:

My name is Ego Leonard and according to you I come from the virtual world. A world that for me represents happiness, solidarity, all green and blossoming, with no rules or limitations.

Lately however, my world has been flooded with fortune-hunters and people drunk with power. And many new encounters in the virtual world have triggered my curiosity about your way of life.

I am here to discover and learn about your world and thoughts.

Show me all the beautiful things that are there to admire and experience in your world. Let’s become friends, share your story with me, take me with you on a journey through beautiful meadows, words, sounds and gestures.

At least he comes in peace.

