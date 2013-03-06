LEGO Made An Awesome Ad To Celebrate The Mars Rover

As NASA’s Curiosity Rover explores Mars, LEGO decided to re-imagine what the scene would look like if the famous blocks were on the red planet.



And it looks pretty cool.

Oreo has been bringing in all the recent headlines about its quick-on-its-feet, real-time, visual marketing — and, in fact, Oreo tweeted a Mars Curiosity ad that went viral on Reddit in 2012 — but it’s nice to see another brand step up to the plate and make marketing that inspires.

LEGO and Grey Paris posted the visual on its Facebook page Thursday, and it got 14,000 Likes and 1,500 shares in only a couple hours.

Check it out below:

Photo: Facebook

Here’s what Oreo did in 2012:

