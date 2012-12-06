Lego Got 1 Million Views For Video Of Asperger's Boy Receiving Rare Train Set

Lego took good customer service to the next level by tracking down a discontinued rare train set for an 11-year-old boy with Asperger’s, making his birthday dreams come true.When James Groccia first saw the Lego Emerald Night Train set in a Massachusetts toy store, he fell in love.



But to build a sense of financial responsibility, Groccia’s parents thought it would be a good idea to have James save up for the $100 set until he could buy it for himself. So he did. For two years.

When the day finally came that James saved enough holiday money and allowance, the beloved Emerald Night Train set was out of stock and had become an even more expensive collector’s item — $250 on eBay.

Social worker Dawn Hartnett, who runs James’ Lego play group with other children with autism and Asperger’s, came up with the idea that the boy write the company a letter.

And boy did Lego deliver.

Here’s a video James’ mother took capturing her son’s joy at a surprise gift. With one million YouTube views and counting, “Why LEGO is the BEST Company in the World” is proving to be some great PR:

