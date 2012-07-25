Florida Police Bust Woman For Allegedly Switching Labels On Lego Toys To Resell On eBay

Photo: CBS 4

A Florida woman is being accused of switching the labels on toys so she could buy them cheap, then resell them for a profit on eBay. Barbara Aqueveque allegedly pulled off the scheme by switching labels for pricey Lego toys that retail for more than $100 with ones for cheap $7 items like baking pans, reports CBS 4. She would then sell, pack and ship them to customers on eBay.



“At first I thought, ‘This is crazy. How can it be this easy to steal this much?'” Lauderhill Police Detective Alex Iwaskewycz, who led the investigation, told CBS 4. “There were months she was making over $30,000.”

Det. Iwaskewycz spent months tracking Aqueveque, pilfering through her store receipts, bank records, and even her trash. At the time she was arrested, Aqueveque had $36,000 in her bank account.

Aqueveque was said to frequent big chains like Walmart and Target, where at one time she allegedly switched the label on an Easter egg for her son to save money.

If convicted of these crimes, Aqueveque, who’s originally from Chile, faces deportation along with five felony charges.

