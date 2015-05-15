The trailer for Lego's 'Jurassic World' game is here and it looks like a lot of fun

Though this summer’s big “Jurassic World” film is all about Chris Pratt and his dinosaur motorcycle gang, “Lego Jurassic World” is a Lego-filled romp through the entire franchise’s history.

Anxious to see Dr. Ian Malcolm excitedly talk his head off? “Lego Jurassic World” is right up your alley. The game launches this June alongside the new film, and it’s headed to a wide variety of platforms: Xbox 360, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, Vita, PlayStation 4, Nintendo 3DS and Wii .

