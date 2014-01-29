Build With Chrome Lets You Use Your Browser To Build Anything You Want Out Of Lego

Google announced today a partnership with Lego that lets you build whatever you want out of Lego blocks, right from the comfort of your own browser.

It’s called Build With Chrome. You can build anything you want out of the bricks using your mouse or touch screen, and if you want, you can sign in with Google+ and share your builds with others. You can also search and see what other people have built.

Build With Chrome also uses your location to determine where on a real map it will place your creation. My Chrome browser was a little confused about my exact location, it seems, since I’m sitting in an office building in Manhattan.

Here, I built a house on the water, and Build With Chrome placed it on Tivoli Lake in New York:

When you zoom in, you can see my awesome Lego-building skills:

