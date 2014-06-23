PHOTOS: How Lego Uses The Internet To Turn Your Creations Into Amazing Products

What kind of Lego kid were you? Follow-the-instructions or anything-goes?

The latter group, those who weren’t afraid to make a mess and improvise their own Lego creations, are today able to submit their unofficial Lego builds to the company itself for public consideration and a year-long round of public voting. If the build can successfully garner 10,000 supporters — essentially a vote of “I would buy this if it were on store shelves” — then Lego will investigate releasing it as an official set.

It’s a system called Lego Ideas, and it looks a lot like Kickstarter. Each project displays its number of supporters and the remaining time left in its campaign to break the 10,000 supporters mark. Projects will often include multiple photos of the finished item, occasionally a story surrounding its origin story.

As an example, this “Back to the Future” Lego set was originally submitted to the company by user m.togami and is now a standard Lego item available for sale:

ImageLego

If your idea should go so far as to break the 10,000 supporter mark and get Lego’s attention, here’s what happens next:

Projects selected in the LEGO Review go into production. You give input to our professional LEGO designers, whose job it is to create the final set based on your project. Once complete, it goes to the factory, then it’s shipped around the world and released for sale. You’re featured in set materials, receive a royalty on sales, and are recognised as the product creator. Your supporters can now own the LEGO set they helped make happen on LEGO Ideas.

So check out the attached slideshow of our favourite things currently drumming up attention on Lego Ideas. If one of them catches your eye, there’s a link below each picture that you can click to learn more on the site itself.

The first thing that bears mentioning is the variety of projects. They might be beautiful and accurate, like these trees ...

... or silly and absurd, like these horses with laser guns on their backs.

Or the adorable WALL-E.

And 'Star Wars' is of course represented. Here's a life-size lightsaber.

And what would Lego be without some nostalgic childhood references? Classic children's book 'The Giving Tree' lives in 3-D.

Take a stab at a Lego marble maze on a swiveling table.

Visit a Lego-sized Apple Store.

And all types of Legos are welcome, even Lego Technic, as used to build this bicycle.

This mechanical bull presents a hazard to Lego figurines who can't sit tight.

And here's an eerie take on the mysterious cuttlefish, an alien-like animal in our oceans.

Stark Tower is sure to be a hit among fans of 'Iron Man.'

This artfully realistic bird has already crossed the 10,000 support mark and is currently being reviewed by the company for consideration.

