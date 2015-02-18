Lego has overtaken Ferrari as the world's most powerful brand

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

Lego, following the huge success of The Lego Movie, has replaced Ferrari as the most powerful brand in the world, according to analysis by Brand Finance.

Ferrari, last year’s leader, has dropped to 9th. It remains a strong brand but it has now gone several years without a Formula One title and last season struggled to mount a challenge.

Lego scores highly on many measures on Brand Finance’s Brand Strength Index including familiarity, loyalty, promotion, staff satisfaction and corporate reputation.

In a tech-saturated world, parents approve of the back-to-basics creativity it encourages and have a lingering nostalgia for the brand long after their own childhoods.

The Lego Movie captured this cross-generational appeal. It was a critical and commercial success, taking nearly $US500 million since its release a year ago.

In terms of cash value, Apple is still the clear winner with the highest brand value in history at $128.3 billion.

Twitter is the fastest growing brand, with its value nearly tripling in a year to $4.4 billion from $1.5 billion.

Fellow tech giants Baidu and Facebook have also grown strongly, by 161% and 146% respectively.

The three appear to be more effectively managing the transition to mobile advertising than other tech players such as Google, boosting expectations of the financial potential of their brands.

Source: Brand Finance

