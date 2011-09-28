VIDEO: A Ford Explorer Made Entirely Of Legos

Lego creations have become more complex over time, whether it be pirate ships or Star Wars crafts.



But this creation takes it the next level: a red Ford Explorer constructed from more than 380,000 Lego bricks (via Family Car Guide). The Lego Ford Explorer took 2,500 hours to build.

The truck will be on display at the new Legoland 150-acre Florida theme park, opening Oct. 15, after making a pit stop at the Ford Chicago factory, where the real Explorers are made.

Unfortunately, the Lego Explorer is not for sale.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.



DON’T MISS: The Top 5 Cheap Speed Thrills At The 2011 Frankfurt Auto Show >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.