Lego For Girls Is A Gigantic Success Despite Huge Controversy

Photo: woodleywonderworks via Flickr

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish toy maker Lego says a new series it created specifically for girls has proved popular despite being criticised for fueling gender stereotypes — and has made first-half profit jump 35 per cent.Net profit rose to 2 billion kroner ($336 million), from 1.48 billion kroner the same period last year. The family-owned company says sales rose 24 per cent to 9.1 billion kroner.



The company, based in western Denmark, sold twice as many LEGO Friends sets as expected during the first six months of the year.

Chief Executive Joergen Vig Knudstorp said Friday that “sales (of the new sets) have been quite astonishing.”

When Lego Friends was launched earlier this year, it was met with petitions demanding to put an end to the sexualization of women and girls in media.

