Here's everything that comes with the new $100 LEGO Dimensions video game

Kirsten Acuna
Lego dimensions playsetKirsten Acuna/Tech Insider

Tuesday, LEGO is coming out with its next video game, “LEGO Dimensions.”

The game is LEGO and Warner Bros. Interactive’s version of the popular toy to life game model. Similar to “Disney Infinity” and “Skylanders” before it, “LEGO Dimensions” requires physical toys which can be used as interactive pieces in a game.

It’s sure to be on many kid’s holiday wish lists.

The game let’s you play as a range of different characters from popular movies, TV shows, and more who can all interact with each other on screen.

Imagine Batman and Doctor Who interacting with Chris Pratt’s “Jurassic World” character and Scooby Doo.

Parents may be deterred by the price point. The starter pack, which comes with the game, three characters, and a vehicle which you assemble, will sell for $US99.99, higher than its competitors. (A typical video game costs $US59.99. The latest “Infinity” starts at $US64.99.)

The game will be released Tuesday, September 27.

Tech Insider received a review copy of the game before it hits shelves. Keep scrolling to see what’s inside.

Here's the 'LEGO Dimensions' starter pack. The game is recommended for ages 7-14.

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider

Our copy is for the PS4. But it will also be available on the Xbox One, Xbox 360, PS3, and Wii U.

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider

Here's the back of the box.

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider

The game will allow you to to play as a number of characters from different TV shows, movies, and video games who have to team up to defeat a villain named Lord Vortech.

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider

Imagine what it would be like if Gandalf from 'Lord of the Rings' met Batman and Wyldstyle from 'The LEGO Movie,' and you essentially have the concept of LEGO Dimensions.

The starter pack comes with three characters, Wyldstyle ('The LEGO Movie'), Gandalf ('The Lord of the Rings'), and Batman. It also comes with a vehicle, Batman's batmobile.

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider

TT Games and Warner Bros. Interactive worked with a number of different brands from 'Ghostbusters' and 'Back to the Future' to DC Comics and BBC's 'Doctor Who' to put some of the most iconic characters into one game.

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider

TT Games and Warner Bros. Interactive worked with 14 different brands

You'll be able to play as additional characters, but they will cost you extra. You can see them listed across the top of the game box.

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider

Characters range from Chris Pratt in 'Jurassic World' and Shaggy and Scooby Doo ...

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider

... to the Joker, Harley Quinn, and Doc Brown.

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider

Aquaman, Superman, Bane, and 'Ghostbusters' characters Stay Puft and Slimer will be available, too.

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider

But enough about the other characters. Let's open up the box!

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider

There's a lot to unpack.

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider
Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider

First things first. What's this piece of paper all about? A warning to not return the toy to the store. OK!

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider

Let's see what's inside the white box, first.

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider
It looks like a mini PS4.
Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider

We have a few things. First, there's a a grey toy pad with a USB cord that plugs into your game console.

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider

It's lightweight and relatively thin. You need this to put your characters on in order to play the game.

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider

We also have the game and a poster. Let's check out the poster.

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider

Well, look at that. It's a reminder of all the other playsets -- level packs, team packs, and fun packs -- you can buy in the form of a handy checklist.

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider

For a quick breakdown: Level packs cost $US29.99, team packs cost $US24.99, and fun packs cost $US14.99.

Level packs come with a character, vehicle, gadget, and an added level to the game. Team packs come with two characters along with a vehicle and gadget. And fun packs come with a character and vehicle OR gadget.

37 different packs are featured in the above image.

7 level packs ($US209.93)

3 team packs ($US74.97)

27 fun packs ($US404.73)

If you were to buy everything, including the $US100 starter pack, you would spend: $US789.62 (before tax).

We're looking forward to the 'Doctor Who' packs coming in November. This is the first time the character will be available as a LEGO.

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider

Developer TT Games worked extremely close with the BBC to ensure the character was adapted perfectly for the game.

Back to the game! Here's the cover of the game showing off the three leads.

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider

Here's the back, showing off, once again, even more add-ons you can purchase for the game.

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider

Inside is the game disc and the game booklet.

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider

Make sure you open the booklet up. It will come in hand.

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider

OK. Let's move onto the other box. It's just a miniature version of the giant box everything came inside.

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider

It's essentially a LEGO kit you would purchase in a store.

Inside, we have three different sets of LEGOs, a grey LEGO platform, stickers, and an instruction booklet.

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider
Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider

After some assembling ...

(image url='http://static.techinsider.io/image/560613ac9dd7cc14008bd545-/legos.gif' alt='Lego dimensions legos' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' nocrop='true' clear='true' jpg='http://static.techinsider.io/image/560613ac9dd7cc14008bd545-/legos.gif')

We had our three main characters: Gandalf, Wyldstyle, and Batman.

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider
Each character has its own unique platform disc for them to stand on during gameplay.

Here's a closer look at them.

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider

We also made a mini-version of Batman's Batmobile ...

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider

... and this vortex toypad which let's our characters travel to different worlds.

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider

The one item goes on top of the other.

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider

Now, we're ready to play.

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider

Here's everything that comes in the 'LEGO Dimensions' starter pack.

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider

Again, it will be available Tuesday, September 27 for PS4, Xbox One, Wii U, PS3, and Xbox 360.

