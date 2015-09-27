Here's everything that comes with the new $100 LEGO Dimensions video game

Tuesday, LEGO is coming out with its next video game, “LEGO Dimensions.”

The game is LEGO and Warner Bros. Interactive’s version of the popular toy to life game model. Similar to “Disney Infinity” and “Skylanders” before it, “LEGO Dimensions” requires physical toys which can be used as interactive pieces in a game.

It’s sure to be on many kid’s holiday wish lists.

The game let’s you play as a range of different characters from popular movies, TV shows, and more who can all interact with each other on screen.

Imagine Batman and Doctor Who interacting with Chris Pratt’s “Jurassic World” character and Scooby Doo.

Parents may be deterred by the price point. The starter pack, which comes with the game, three characters, and a vehicle which you assemble, will sell for $US99.99, higher than its competitors. (A typical video game costs $US59.99. The latest “Infinity” starts at $US64.99.)

The game will be released Tuesday, September 27.

Tech Insider received a review copy of the game before it hits shelves. Keep scrolling to see what’s inside.

Here's the 'LEGO Dimensions' starter pack. The game is recommended for ages 7-14. Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider Our copy is for the PS4. But it will also be available on the Xbox One, Xbox 360, PS3, and Wii U. Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider Here's the back of the box. Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider The game will allow you to to play as a number of characters from different TV shows, movies, and video games who have to team up to defeat a villain named Lord Vortech. Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider Imagine what it would be like if Gandalf from 'Lord of the Rings' met Batman and Wyldstyle from 'The LEGO Movie,' and you essentially have the concept of LEGO Dimensions. The starter pack comes with three characters, Wyldstyle ('The LEGO Movie'), Gandalf ('The Lord of the Rings'), and Batman. It also comes with a vehicle, Batman's batmobile. Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider TT Games and Warner Bros. Interactive worked with a number of different brands from 'Ghostbusters' and 'Back to the Future' to DC Comics and BBC's 'Doctor Who' to put some of the most iconic characters into one game. Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider TT Games and Warner Bros. Interactive worked with 14 different brands You'll be able to play as additional characters, but they will cost you extra. You can see them listed across the top of the game box. Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider Characters range from Chris Pratt in 'Jurassic World' and Shaggy and Scooby Doo ... Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider ... to the Joker, Harley Quinn, and Doc Brown. Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider Aquaman, Superman, Bane, and 'Ghostbusters' characters Stay Puft and Slimer will be available, too. Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider But enough about the other characters. Let's open up the box! Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider There's a lot to unpack. Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider First things first. What's this piece of paper all about? A warning to not return the toy to the store. OK! Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider Let's see what's inside the white box, first. Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider It looks like a mini PS4. Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider We have a few things. First, there's a a grey toy pad with a USB cord that plugs into your game console. Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider It's lightweight and relatively thin. You need this to put your characters on in order to play the game. Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider We also have the game and a poster. Let's check out the poster. Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider Well, look at that. It's a reminder of all the other playsets -- level packs, team packs, and fun packs -- you can buy in the form of a handy checklist. Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider For a quick breakdown: Level packs cost $US29.99, team packs cost $US24.99, and fun packs cost $US14.99. Level packs come with a character, vehicle, gadget, and an added level to the game. Team packs come with two characters along with a vehicle and gadget. And fun packs come with a character and vehicle OR gadget. 37 different packs are featured in the above image. 7 level packs ($US209.93) 3 team packs ($US74.97) 27 fun packs ($US404.73) If you were to buy everything, including the $US100 starter pack, you would spend: $US789.62 (before tax). We're looking forward to the 'Doctor Who' packs coming in November. This is the first time the character will be available as a LEGO. Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider Developer TT Games worked extremely close with the BBC to ensure the character was adapted perfectly for the game. Back to the game! Here's the cover of the game showing off the three leads. Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider Here's the back, showing off, once again, even more add-ons you can purchase for the game. Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider Inside is the game disc and the game booklet. Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider Make sure you open the booklet up. It will come in hand. Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider OK. Let's move onto the other box. It's just a miniature version of the giant box everything came inside. Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider It's essentially a LEGO kit you would purchase in a store. Inside, we have three different sets of LEGOs, a grey LEGO platform, stickers, and an instruction booklet. Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider After some assembling ... (image url='http://static.techinsider.io/image/560613ac9dd7cc14008bd545-/legos.gif' alt='Lego dimensions legos' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' nocrop='true' clear='true' jpg='http://static.techinsider.io/image/560613ac9dd7cc14008bd545-/legos.gif') We had our three main characters: Gandalf, Wyldstyle, and Batman. Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider Each character has its own unique platform disc for them to stand on during gameplay. Here's a closer look at them. Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider We also made a mini-version of Batman's Batmobile ... Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider ... and this vortex toypad which let's our characters travel to different worlds. Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider The one item goes on top of the other. Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider Now, we're ready to play. Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider Here's everything that comes in the 'LEGO Dimensions' starter pack. Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider Again, it will be available Tuesday, September 27 for PS4, Xbox One, Wii U, PS3, and Xbox 360.

