Here's everything that comes with the new $100 LEGO Dimensions video game

Tuesday, LEGO is coming out with its next video game, “LEGO Dimensions.”
The game is LEGO and Warner Bros. Interactive’s version of the popular toy to life game model. Similar to “Disney Infinity” and “Skylanders” before it, “LEGO Dimensions” requires physical toys which can be used as interactive pieces in a game.
It’s sure to be on many kid’s holiday wish lists.
The game let’s you play as a range of different characters from popular movies, TV shows, and more who can all interact with each other on screen.
Imagine Batman and Doctor Who interacting with Chris Pratt’s “Jurassic World” character and Scooby Doo.
Parents may be deterred by the price point. The starter pack, which comes with the game, three characters, and a vehicle which you assemble, will sell for $US99.99, higher than its competitors. (A typical video game costs $US59.99. The latest “Infinity” starts at $US64.99.)
The game will be released Tuesday, September 27.
Tech Insider received a review copy of the game before it hits shelves. Keep scrolling to see what’s inside.
The game will allow you to to play as a number of characters from different TV shows, movies, and video games who have to team up to defeat a villain named Lord Vortech.
Imagine what it would be like if Gandalf from 'Lord of the Rings' met Batman and Wyldstyle from 'The LEGO Movie,' and you essentially have the concept of LEGO Dimensions.
The starter pack comes with three characters, Wyldstyle ('The LEGO Movie'), Gandalf ('The Lord of the Rings'), and Batman. It also comes with a vehicle, Batman's batmobile.
TT Games and Warner Bros. Interactive worked with a number of different brands from 'Ghostbusters' and 'Back to the Future' to DC Comics and BBC's 'Doctor Who' to put some of the most iconic characters into one game.
TT Games and Warner Bros. Interactive worked with 14 different brands
You'll be able to play as additional characters, but they will cost you extra. You can see them listed across the top of the game box.
First things first. What's this piece of paper all about? A warning to not return the toy to the store. OK!
We have a few things. First, there's a a grey toy pad with a USB cord that plugs into your game console.
It's lightweight and relatively thin. You need this to put your characters on in order to play the game.
Well, look at that. It's a reminder of all the other playsets -- level packs, team packs, and fun packs -- you can buy in the form of a handy checklist.
For a quick breakdown: Level packs cost $US29.99, team packs cost $US24.99, and fun packs cost $US14.99.
Level packs come with a character, vehicle, gadget, and an added level to the game. Team packs come with two characters along with a vehicle and gadget. And fun packs come with a character and vehicle OR gadget.
37 different packs are featured in the above image.
7 level packs ($US209.93)
3 team packs ($US74.97)
27 fun packs ($US404.73)
If you were to buy everything, including the $US100 starter pack, you would spend: $US789.62 (before tax).
We're looking forward to the 'Doctor Who' packs coming in November. This is the first time the character will be available as a LEGO.
Developer TT Games worked extremely close with the BBC to ensure the character was adapted perfectly for the game.
OK. Let's move onto the other box. It's just a miniature version of the giant box everything came inside.
It's essentially a LEGO kit you would purchase in a store.
Inside, we have three different sets of LEGOs, a grey LEGO platform, stickers, and an instruction booklet.
