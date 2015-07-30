We're finally getting a better idea about the story driving LEGO's next video game and it looks awesome

This new game from LEGO takes advantage of the toy company’s broad multiverse (and a universe-hopping baddie) to bring a whole range of characters and places together in a single game. The game also features “toys-to-life” figures that, when placed on a “portal” (read: microchip detector), enter the game world. LEGO is far from the first to introduce this feature to a game, but they promise to make theirs highly customisable. With the company’s penchant for creative construction, and huge potential for expansion packs, it will be interesting to see how far this new feature goes.