You can finally buy the first-ever 'Doctor Who' Legos -- here's what you get

Fans have been clamoring for Legos based on the hit BBC series “Doctor Who” so much that Lego finally granted fans’ wish for a full set.
However, that won’t be available for purchase until December 1.
In the meantime, “Doctor Who” fans can get their hands on a small sampling of Whovian Legos.
In conjunction with Lego’s new video game, “Lego Dimensions,” a “Doctor Who” level pack was released November 3. The pack was one of several expansion packs released for the new game.
Tech Insider was sent over a copy of the “Doctor Who” expansion pack, which costs $US29.99.
Is it worth it?
Keep reading to see what the first “Doctor Who” Legos look like.
Here they are! The first 'Doctor Who' lego set comes with Peter Capaldi's 12th Doctor, his flying time machine called the Tardis, and his trusty robotic dog K-9.
The expansion pack is part of a larger game, 'Lego Dimensions' in which you can play as the Doctor; however, the set will probably be quite popular with fans since it's the first time you can get your hands on 'Who' Legos.
It shows a few different ways in which you can disassemble and reassemble the Tardis and K-9. The transformations are level-ups in the game.
Here's everything that comes inside. There are 83 lego pieces scattered across two bags full of Legos.
Unfortunately, the set didn't come with any more instructions. Instead, the booklet tells you to turn the game for further assistance and refers us to a bunch of other sets we can buy.
Though I have the game, I didn't have it in the office with me. Like most, I am not a brick master, but thankfully a few people have uploaded instructions online and I was able to put everything together.
Each character rests atop a platform for use in the 'Lego Dimensions' game. You can easily take them off for play.
At a preview for the game, Tech Insider was told BBC worked incredibly close with developer TT Games to make sure the show was adapted correctly for the game.
If you have the 'Lego Dimensions' game, the set also comes with a 'Doctor Who' level to play. We'll be checking that out.
