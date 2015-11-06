You can finally buy the first-ever 'Doctor Who' Legos -- here's what you get

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider The first ‘Doctor Who’ Legos you can get your hands on are for the game ‘Lego Dimensions.’

Fans have been clamoring for Legos based on the hit BBC series “Doctor Who” so much that Lego finally granted fans’ wish for a full set.

However, that won’t be available for purchase until December 1.

In the meantime, “Doctor Who” fans can get their hands on a small sampling of Whovian Legos.

In conjunction with Lego’s new video game, “Lego Dimensions,” a “Doctor Who” level pack was released November 3. The pack was one of several expansion packs released for the new game.

Tech Insider was sent over a copy of the “Doctor Who” expansion pack, which costs $US29.99.

Is it worth it?

Keep reading to see what the first “Doctor Who” Legos look like.

Here they are! The first 'Doctor Who' lego set comes with Peter Capaldi's 12th Doctor, his flying time machine called the Tardis, and his trusty robotic dog K-9. Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider The expansion pack is part of a larger game, 'Lego Dimensions' in which you can play as the Doctor; however, the set will probably be quite popular with fans since it's the first time you can get your hands on 'Who' Legos. WB Games/LEGO/Tt Games Here's the back of the box. Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider It shows a few different ways in which you can disassemble and reassemble the Tardis and K-9. The transformations are level-ups in the game. Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider Here's everything that comes inside. There are 83 lego pieces scattered across two bags full of Legos. Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider Obviously, the first thing we had to do was put together the Doctor. Simple enough. Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider There's a little Peter Capaldi! Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider Why so serious? For some reason, our set came with two sonic screwdrivers. What does it all mean? Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider Unfortunately, the set didn't come with any more instructions. Instead, the booklet tells you to turn the game for further assistance and refers us to a bunch of other sets we can buy. Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider Though I have the game, I didn't have it in the office with me. Like most, I am not a brick master, but thankfully a few people have uploaded instructions online and I was able to put everything together. Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider Each character rests atop a platform for use in the 'Lego Dimensions' game. You can easily take them off for play. Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider At a preview for the game, Tech Insider was told BBC worked incredibly close with developer TT Games to make sure the show was adapted correctly for the game. Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider It's definitely incredibly detailed. Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider If you have the 'Lego Dimensions' game, the set also comes with a 'Doctor Who' level to play. We'll be checking that out. Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider Here's everything together. Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider

