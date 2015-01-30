A Lego Exec Has The Most Creative Business Card We've Ever Seen

Earlier this week, my colleague Nicholas Carlson posted about the “stretch Hummer of business cards” he was handed at Davos this year.

Here it is:

Not that I’m in the business of one-upmanship over my colleagues, but it got me thinking that I’ve received one better.

Back in April last year, I attended the Festival of Media Global in Rome and interviewed Peter Espersen, the head of global community co-creation at Lego.

At the end of the interview, he handed me this:

It’s so on-brand, it’s brilliant. And, of course, bears a resemblance to Peter. His email and phone number, which I won’t share here, are on the back of the fully-working model’s body.

You can even take his hair off.

And his head (sorry, Peter.)

The only issue is that this little Lego man doesn’t slip into your wallet like a normal paper card, so it’s easy to lose at the bottom of your bag. I’ve already lost little Peter plenty of times since that April trip.

Still, you have to give them bonus points for creativity: I won’t be forgetting our meeting.

