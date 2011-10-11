Lego cargo ship loaded with Swarovski crystals is up for $40,000

The efforts by the people around the world to help the tsunami-hit nation of Japan back on its feet inspired Hudson Valley-based artist Cimon to create this Swarovski-encrusted Lego sculpture that was recently donated to the Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for Cancer Research by Cimon Art. Called the “Love to the Rescue”, the sculpture depicts a container ship carrying a cargo of hearts in different finishes, sizes and colours while floating on a glittering sea. Using metalized Lego bricks and Swarovski® Crystals, this sculpture sends the message across straight-forward and will be priced at about $40,000 at the Angel ball auction where it will be sold, with the proceeds going to the Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation charity.

This post is originally appeared at Luxurylaunches

