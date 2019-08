“A LEGO® BRICKUMENTARY,” by Oscar-winning Director Daniel Junge and Oscar Nominated Director Kief Davidson, delves into the cultural impact of the Lego brick and the innovative uses of the toy that have sprung up all over the world.

Video courtesy of RADiUS-TWC

