'The LEGO Batman Movie' is the real Batman movie you should be excited about

“Batman v Superman,” the most anticipated Batman movie of the year, is a total letdown. However, the upcoming “The LEGO Batman Movie,” starring Will Arnett as the Caped Crusader, could be the Batman movie we need right now.

“The LEGO Batman Movie” will be out in theatres in 2017.

Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Stephen Parkhurst

Follow INSIDER Culture on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.