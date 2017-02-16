There's a neat 'Lego Batman' Easter egg hidden in Apple's SIri

Apple’s virtual assistant Siri is known for its quirky answers and hidden Easter eggs — and for its latest trick, it will pretend to be the “Batcomputer” from “Lego Batman.”

If you say to Siri “hey ‘puter” or “hey computer,” it will fire out a number of responses based on the off-beat animated comedy.

“Hello, sir. I’ve heated up your lobster thermidor in the microwave,” is one option.” Or Siri might greet you with a “Hello, sir. Alfred is on the 17th floor, caulking the tiles in the second bathroom of the fifth master bedroom.” (We heard about this trick via io9.)

If you’re confused right now, “Lego Batman” is a new animated film about exactly that — Lego Batman. Its a sequel to the successful “Lego Movie” that came out in 2014, focusing on the gravel-voiced caped crusader. It’s out in cinemas at the moment.

Siri is full of cultural references like this. Apple updated it with Pokémon-themed responses when everyone became obsessed with “Pokémon Go” in 2016, and it also has references hidden to classic movies featuring AI like “2001: A Space Odyssey” and “Blade Runner.”

The “Lego Batman” references work on both the iPhone and Mac versions of Siri — give it a go. Other responses include “Welcome home, sir. I have your rom coms queued up, sorted by the decade,” and “welcome home, sir. FYI, Robin is trying on costumes in the Batcave again. He’s doing some pirouettes in Batryshnikov.”

EXCLUSIVE FREE REPORT:

25 Big Tech Predictions by BI Intelligence. Get the Report Now »

NOW WATCH: See the remarkable difference between a car crash test 20 years ago vs one today



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.