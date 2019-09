<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> Nathan Sawaya used to be a lawyer, and now he spends all his time with Legos. Sawaya travels the world showing off his incredible art delicately pieced together in the medium of a child's toy. His latest exhibit has come to New York City. It's called Art of The Brick at Discovery Times Square.

