Lego praised after donating $4 million to black youth and pulling ads for police and white house toy sets

Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images Danish toy production company Lego logo seen in Shenzhen.

Lego announced the company plans to donate $US4 million to organisations that support black children, on Wednesday.

“We stand with the black community against racism and inequality,” the company wrote on Twitter.

The company also told affiliates that it would pull advertising for cop-related sets “in response to the tragic events in the US.”

Many praised the company’s response.

The move comes after more than a week of protests over the death of George Floyd after an ex-officer kneeled on his neck in Minneapolis.

Some online have called for other big brands to follow suit.

I'm moved by #LEGO donating $4M and removing certain kits from their current inventory. Makes me proud to be a #LEGOInspire speaker. I hope more big brands follow this example of putting economic advantage towards change. — Goldie Chan ???? (@GoldieChan) June 3, 2020

I stand with @LEGO. Just not ON them… ???????????? https://t.co/D3eZ1zYl8O — Lamarr Wilson (@LamarrWilson) June 3, 2020

“Legos have always been the superior toy,” one tweet read.

Legos have always been the superior toy. Glad to see this. https://t.co/BnCAQZ98zo — Sugabelly ???? (@sugabelly) June 3, 2020

According to ToyBook, the company also asked affiliates to remove “product listings and features for more than 30 LEGO building sets, Minifigures, and accessories that include representation of police officers, firefighters, criminals, emergency vehicles, and buildings.”

In a statement to ToyBook a spokesperson elaborated on the move, saying it was in response to George Floyd’s killing and the protests that follow in its wake.

“We requested that our affiliate partners refrain from posting promotional LEGO content as part of our decision to respect #BlackOutTuesday and pause posting content on our social media channels in response to the tragic events in the US,” a spokesperson said. “We regret any misunderstanding and will ensure that we are clearer about our intentions in the future.”

Wow, Lego has now gone a step further and is pulling down all the marketing for any sets they have that are based around the Police theme or include Police characters. That's a decades-long staple being stepped off: https://t.co/vPmim1rEah — Alex Donaldson (@APZonerunner) June 3, 2020

Love that LEGO has joined the chat https://t.co/PrOyGVlxZe — arabelle sicardi (@arabellesicardi) June 3, 2020

While some praised the move, others were critical of the decision and believed it was only temporary.

People are reading this tweet as if they're pulling police-based LEGO products. They're not; they're temporarily pausing their advertising of such products https://t.co/iWKaS3kxQP — Studio Glibly (@NoTotally) June 3, 2020

“People are reading this tweet as if they’re pulling police-based LEGO products. They’re not; they’re temporarily pausing their advertising of such products,” one tweet read.

It’s not clear yet if that means the company plans to pull the products off the market, and Lego did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Lego’s decisions came as the protests continued across the US over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week. Floyd, a black man, became unresponsive and died after an ex-officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes. After more than a week of protests, all four officers who were involved in the incident have been charged and booked.

