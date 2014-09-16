Legislation To Legalise Cannabis Will Be Introduced To The Victorian Parliament Today

David Ramos/Getty Images

Medicinal use of cannabis could be made legal in Victoria today as legislation to legalised the drug is set to be introduced to Parliament today.

The new laws would allow people suffering from terminal illnesses to access the currently illegal drug, for medical purposes.

Victorian Health Minister David Davis said the legislation would amend the Drugs, Poisons and Controlled Substances Act to support the trials.

“This is one part of ensuring that proper medicinal products are available in a safe way,” he said.

In August, Victorian Opposition Leader Daniel Andrews said if his party wins the Victorian election in November, they will push to make medical cannabis legal.

And last week Liberal Democrat Senator David Leyonhjelm said organised crime could be curbed through the decriminalisation of hard and soft drugs, and that Australia should open up the drugs market, saying the ability to take drugs was an “individual, adult choice”.

