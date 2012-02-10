LEGISLATION OF THE WEEK: Mississippi Rep. Wants To Rename Gulf Of Mexico 'Gulf Of America'

Like a daring adventurer from the Age of Exploration, Mississippi State Rep. Steve Holland hopes to make an audacious claim on the seas for his homeland.



This week, Holland introduced a bill to rename the Gulf of Mexico the “Gulf of America.” The new moniker would only hold weight in his home state, but hey, it’s a start.

Holland’s proposal reads:

“For all official purposes within the State of Mississippi, the body of water that is located directly south of Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties shall be known as the “Gulf of America.” … This act shall take effect and be in force from and after July 1, 2012.”

In case you were wondering, the Gulf borders about 1,680 miles of U.S. coastline versus Mexico’s 1,394 miles, so if anything we’ve earned it right?

But Holland isn’t the first one to come up with this idea:



The Colbert Report

Get More: Colbert Report Full Episodes,Political humour & Satire Blog,Video Archive

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.