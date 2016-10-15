The leggings trend is showing no signs of slowing, thanks to teens

The popularity of leggings has long been derided by the “leggings aren’t pants” crowd, but a new reports indicates that the trend is far from over.

Leggings and Lululemon are still the top teen fashion trend, according to Piper Jaffray’s semiannual report on teen spending released Friday. The “Leggings/Lululemon” category, which encompasses clothing made by the yoga-inspired apparel company, accounted for 25% of upper-income female teen mindshare, making the category the No. 1 most popular trend as measured by how much teens are thinking it.

Leggings beat out the competition by an impressive degree in the report, which surveys roughly 6,500 teens across the US. The No. 2 trend among upper-income females is Birkenstock, at 6%, and No. 3 is Victoria’s Secret, at 5%.

However, there may finally be a challenger to the dominance of leggings among teen girls.

Denim rose in popularity compared to previous reports, but it fell far behind leggings in popularity. Ripped jeans and jeans more generally took up two of the top 10 spots for upper-income female teen trends in the report.

Piper Jaffray says leggings and other athleisure items aren’t going away anytime soon, thanks to the ongoing demand for athletic wear. The report found that Lululemon is increasingly trending among male teens as well, making it unlikely to disappear any time soon.

“Athletic obviously is on the stickier side,” Piper Jaffray research analyst Erinn Murphy said in a call discussing the new report.

That said, the report acknowledged that it is possible for leggings and jeans to coexist in teen girls’ closets.

Murphy acknowledged it is possible that in the future, the popularity of leggings may take a hit if jeans make a true comeback. However, it doesn’t look like leggings aren’t going to be knocked off their teen fashion throne any time soon.

