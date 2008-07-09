Legg Mason: We'll Support Icahn If He Guarantees Us $33 (YHOO)

How’s this for a non-commitment commitment: Legg Mason’s Bill Miller, who controls 5.23% of Yahoo (YHOO) stock, says he might support agitator Carl Icahn — if Carl could convince him that he wouldn’t flip the company for less than $33 a share. Via Reuters’ Ken Li, camped out in Sun Valley:



When asked if he would back Icahn’s board slate for Yahoo, Legg Mason’s Miller told Reuters on the sidelines of the annual Allen & Co conference, “The difficulty with Icahn is he’d have more shareholder support if he would say he wouldn’t sell the company for less than $33.”

That’s not exactly a ringing endorsement, since the days of $33 look long gone. Think $25 to $27, now that Yahoo is reeling and Microsoft (or any other bidder) has that much more leverage.

Meanwhile, Ken has much more interesting news to share from Herb Allen’s mogulfest. Every year, the conference features one special, unannounced guest — last year it was Tony Blair — and Ken’s figured out who it is: King Abdullah II of Jordan.

